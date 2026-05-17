Update – fatal helicopter crash, Mt Aspiring National Park

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Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Sergeant Sarah Waugh, Cromwell CIB:

Police enquiries are ongoing following the fatal helicopter crash in Mt Aspiring National Park earlier today.

I can now confirm the helicopter was a chartered craft, and the occupants were on a hunting trip.

The two people who died were the sole occupants of the craft at the time.

Three others from the hunting group were located on the ground and taken to safety.

Our condolences go out to their loved ones, who we are providing support.

Their deaths have been referred to the Coroner, and the Civil Aviation Authority and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission have been notified.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI