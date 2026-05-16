Whangārei driver arrested after doing burnout in front of police

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

A Whangārei driver who performed a burnout in front of police is now facing charges.

Sergeant Shawn Parker, of the Whangārei Youth Crime Unit, said police were monitoring a gathering of car enthusiasts at the Okara Shopping Centre on 2 May.

He said officers were speaking with youths in the area at about 10pm, when one of the vehicles left the meet.

“A white Honda Accord exited the carpark and performed a burnout through multiple gears along the road,” Sergeant Parker said.

“The driver appeared to be unaware Police were nearby.”

The car returned to the gathering a short time later and was stopped by officers, who arrested the 26-year-old driver. His vehicle was also impounded.

The man is due to appear in Whangārei District Court on 27 May, charged with operating a motor vehicle with sustained loss of traction.

Sergeant Parker said the incident served as a reminder that police would not tolerate this type of behaviour.

“Illegal street activity puts not only those involved at risk, but also members of the public,” he said, noting, in this case, there were young people nearby.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand