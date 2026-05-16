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Netflix doco star: Betraying wives of paedophile polygamist was ’emotional torture’

May 16, 2026

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Netflix doco star: Betraying wives of paedophile polygamist was ’emotional torture’

Source: Radio New Zealand

Befriending the abused wives of Sam Bateman, then becoming “the one who took away their prophet and the father of their babies,” was not easy for Christine Marie, star of Trust Me: The False Prophet.

After her own controlling relationship with a Mormon man she’s described as another “false prophet” in the late ’90s and years of psychology study, Marie knew how well Bateman’s victims had been manipulated to believe they were not being abused.

“I knew they wouldn’t understand it, maybe even for years, and that I would be losing my relationship with all these women and children that I adored. But it wasn’t about me,” she tells RNZ’s Saturday Morning.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand