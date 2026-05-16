Warriors v Broncos ‘Magic Round’: What you need to know

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Photosport

After a week off, NZ Warriors arrive in Brisbane for NRL ‘Magic Round’, facing a perfect storm of obstacles, as they pursue their fifth straight win.

Firstly, they must pick up where they left off two weeks ago, when they accounted for Parramatta Eels 36-14 to continue their solid start to the 2026 season.

Bye weeks have not been kind to the Warriors previously, so carrying on that momentum has been a focus this time.

“Before we went on our three-day break, we had three days of training,” coach Andrew Webster reported. “We had two field sessions and a wrestling session, two gym sessions, so they were important.

“The boys made sure they were awesome sessions, because you can have one eye on your break and it doesn’t really matter, but we wanted to get some reps in.

“We spoke about how that sets up this week and, since the boys returned to training on Monday, they’ve been awesome.”

Secondly, the draw has pitted them against the defending NRL champions TWICE at their home ground this season, with Magic Round counting as a Warriors home fixture.

“Would I much rather play the Broncos here?” Webster mused during the weekly Mt Smart media session. “Of course I would, but the draw is what it is and we’re looking at it as how exciting it is to play in that atmosphere with that many fans.”

Thirdly, the Warriors haven’t beaten the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium since 2018. The draw feels like a stitch up.

David Neilson/Photosport

“Someone asked me that at the start of the year about Melbourne too,” Webster responded. “You’ve got to end that at some point, so why can’t it be us this week?

“We’ve got so much respect for our opponent, but I don’t think we’re going there worried that we can’t beat them because of a hoodoo or because of history. We make our own history and we’re keen to do that.”

Here’s what you need to know about Warriors v Broncos at Magic Round.

History

This fixture represents another instalment in the Warriors’ oldest rivalry, as they again face their original opponents from 10 March, 1995.

Brisbane won that inaugural match-up at Mt Smart Stadium and have since enjoyed a 29-22-1 head-to-head advantage, including 5-4-1 in their last 10 meetings and 11-4 at Suncorp Stadium.

The 18-18 ‘Golden Point’ deadlock came in July 2019, when Kodi Nikorima and Anthony Milford missed several field goal attempts in extra time, and could not provide their teams with the winning edge.

Last time they met, the Broncos prevailed 26-12 at Suncorp, with centre Gehamat Shibasaki scoring two tries for the home side and halfback Adam Reynolds kicking 5/6 from the tee. Warriors half Luke Metcalf left the contest with a season-ending knee injury.

Brisbane went on to win the 2025 grand final 26-22, with a second-half comeback against Melbourne Storm.

The biggest margin of victory over the rivalry is Brisbane’s 44-6 effort in their second meeting in 1995, when legendary centre Steve Renouf scored four tries.

Tertius Pickard/www.photosport.nz

In 2013, the Warriors matched that 38-point difference, when they prevailed 56-18 in Brisbane, with Glen Fisiiahi, Konrad Hurrell, Tommy Leuluai and Manu Vatuvei all scoring try doubles.

Form

After back-to-back defeats, the Warriors have now won four in a row against Melbourne Storm, Gold Coast Titans, the Dolphins and Eels.

After the bye week, they still sat second on the competition table, two points behind Penrith Panthers and ahead of Sydney Roosters on points differential. Notably, they were six points clear of the ninth-placed Dolphins, consolidating their playoff aspirations.

The bye week has affected their statistical standings, but the Warriors are clearly best at completing sets (84 percent) and level with the Roosters in possession (53 percent).

They have committed the least errors (95) and handling errors (72) in the competition, and were the second-least penalised team (37), behind only the Panthers (35). Individually, front-rower Jackson Ford still led metres after contact (690).

One area the Warriors will need to address this week is their vulnerability coming out of bye weeks. In the three years under Webster, they are 4-4 after the rest.

In 2025, they produced their best performance of the season to beat Cronulla Sharks 40-10 in round 14, but lost momentum during their subsequent week off, suffering back-to-back defeats and winning just four of their last 11 regular season fixtures.

Meanwhile, Brisbane have struggled to follow up their dramatic grand final win last season, currently sitting outside the playoff reckoning with a 5-5 record, after back-to-back losses to the Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles.

Through 10 rounds, they had conceded more penalties (59) than any other team in the league, and sat second in errors and ineffective tackles. Half Ezra Mam led the league in missed tackles (48), while second-rower Jordan Riki had the most ineffective tackles (20).

Magic Round

The ‘Magic Round’ concept, where all games are played in one city, is based on Super League’s ‘Magic Weekend’ and was first held in 2019.

All subsequent gatherings have taken place in Brisbane, with the Warriors winning their first fixture against St George Illawarra Dragons, before losing the next three and winning the last two for a 3-3 record.

NRL Photos/Photosport

Their most famous victory came in 2024, when a depleted line-up accounted for the champion Penrith Panthers 22-20, with fullback Taine Tuaupiki scoring a late converted try to clinch the win.

Last year, the Warriors accounted for North Queensland Cowboys 30-26, but were held scoreless for the final 37 minutes, as the Cowboys rallied from 28-12 down at halftime.

Teams

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 6. Chanel Harris-Tativa, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange: 14. Sam Healey, 15, Jackson Ford, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Jacob Laban, 18. Tanner Stower-Smith, 20. Te Maire Martin

Reserves: 21. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 22. Luke Hanson, 23. Makaia Tafua

Coach Andrew Webster has tinkered with his winning line-up, promoting co-captain Mitch Barnett to the starting front row and moving in-form Jackson Ford to the bench.

Centre Roger Tuivaa-Sheck is sidelined by a shoulder injury, but he is replaced by Ali Leiataua, back from concussion protocols.

Hooker Wayde Egan left the field against Parramatta with a head knock, but served his protocols during the bye week, while veteran utility Te Maire Martin (broken leg) and front-rower Tanner Stowers-Smith return to the bench from injuries.

There’s no room for Luke Metcalf, who was cleared to approach other teams during the week and subsequently signed with St George-Illawarra Dragons from 2027.

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Josiah Karapani, 3. Jesse Arthers, 4. Gehamat Shibasaki, 5. Phillip Coates, 6. Ezra Mam, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Preston Riki, 9. Cory Paix, 10. Xavier Willison, 11. Jaiyden Hunt, 12. Jordan Riki, 13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange: 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Ben Talty, 16. Va’a Semu, 17. Aublix Tawha, 18. Hayze Perham, 19. Josh Rogers

Reserves: 20. Tom Duffy, 21. Luke Gale, 22. Kane Bradley

Meanwhile, the Broncos are also juggling personnel, as they deal with significant absences.

Veteran halfback Adam Reynolds returns from concussion, but front-rower Payne Haas (knee), centre Katoni Staggs (suspension) and wing Deine Mariner (leg) are all sidelined.

Guided by former NZ Kiwis coach Michael Maguire, their line-up includes former Warriors Reece Walsh and Jesse Arthars, and Kiwis Xavier Willison, Preston Riki, Jordan Riki (not related), Va’a Semu, Aublix Tawha and Hayze Perham.

Photosport

Player to watch

Fullback Reece Walsh‘s ascent to the very top of the NRL has been stalled this season by a facial fracture that kept him out of three games.

Brisbane won two of those three without him, but have lost both since his return, and he’ll need to show some form, with State of Origin selectors watching intently.

Kiwi player to watch

In Haas’ absence, Kiwis forward Xavier Willison has had to step into a fulltime starting role and has filled the void admirably.

He’s been used at prop, lock and second row, as well as off the bench, but with Jack Gosiewski suffering concussion last week, Willison is back in the front row against the Warriors.

What will happen

A showdown between arguably the two dominant fanbases of the competition will see Suncorp packed to the rafters.

The Wahs faithful will lay the platform for their team to perform on the field and, after everything that’s happened over the past week, the players will – hopefully – be recharged and ready to tear into their opponents.

Warriors by six.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand