Papakura woman arrested after police find hoard of gas heating equipment, LPG bottles

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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A woman has been arrested after a hoard of stolen gas heating equipment and LPG bottles were found at an Auckland property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson, from Counties Manukau South CIB, said police suspected stolen property from a recent burglary was being stored in Papakura.

“On Wednesday, the Counties Manukau South Tactical Crime Unit executed a search warrant at an Arimu Road address and located a range of stolen items,” she said.

“Among the items recovered were eight gas califonts – compact water heating systems – and a number of 45kg gas bottles.”

A 44-year-old woman at the property was arrested without incident, police said, and would appear on a burglary charge in Papakura District Court on 28 May.

Five of the gas califonts were able to be linked to the Papakura burglary as the owner had kept a record of the serial numbers. Police are still working to identify the owners of the remaining items.

“Record the serial numbers of tools and valuable items, or mark these with an identifier that can be traced to your property,” Detective Senior Sergeant Nelson said.

“This can help Police return your items if they’re stolen by thieves.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand