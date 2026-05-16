Kayaker dies after suffering medical event off Auckland’s Hobsonville Marina

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

A man has died after suffering a medical event while kayaking in Auckland on Saturday morning.

Police were notified of the incident near the Hobsonville Marina shortly before 9.15am.

They said the man was assisted onto a different boat, where he was given medical assistance, but he did not survive.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand