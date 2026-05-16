Hockey: Black Sticks squad named for FIH Nations Cup defence

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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An experienced New Zealand women’s hockey team’s been named for the defence of their FIH Nations Cup title in Auckland next month.

Head coach Phil Burrows has confirmed 20 players in the squad, including one new cap, Ruby Baker, 22, who played for New Zealand A, in a four-team international tournament in Dunedin in January.

“For our group, it’s a valuable pressure tournament leading into the World Cup later this year, especially as defending champions with the expectations that come from playing at home,” said Burrows.

“It’s also a special moment for Ruby Baker, who has thoroughly earned the opportunity to make her debut in front of a home crowd.”

The squad also features the return of several key players who missed last year’s Nations Cup success in Chile, when the Black Sticks beat Ireland in the final in a penalty shootout, including defenders Ella Hyatt-Brown, Liz Thompson, Mille Calder and Tessa Reid.

Hockey New Zealand

Former Netherlands under-21 rep, Christchurch born, Josephine Murray has also been selected, as she continues to solidify her place in the New Zealand set up.

The tournament will take place between 15-21 June, and feature eight teams in what is the country’s biggest international hockey event in nearly a decade.

The other teams taking part are India, Japan, the United States, Uruguay, Chile, France and South Korea.

“It’s an exciting time for hockey in New Zealand. Opportunities to host international tournaments on home soil don’t come around often, so it’s a great occasion for both the players and fans, said Burrows.

Black Sticks Women squad:

Anna Crowley, Britt Wang, Casey Crowley, Ella Hyatt-Brown, Emma Findlay, Grace O’Hanlon, Hannah Cotter, Hannah Gravenall, Holly Pearson, Josephine Murray, Julia Gluyas, Kaitlin Cotter, Liz Thompson, Mezzy Surridge, Millie Calder, Olivia Shannon, Paige Blake, Riana Pho, Ruby Baker, Tessa Reid.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand