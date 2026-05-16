Saturday update – fatal house fire, Mairehau

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Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Sergeant Brent Menzies:

A scene examination has been completed at the scene of Thursday’s fatal house fire in Mairehau, Christchurch.

The fire sadly took the life of a three year old girl, and her mother later died in hospital.

Enquiries remain ongoing to speak with family members and witnesses.

Residents in the area can expected to see an increased Police presence as these area enquiries continue.

While the fire is not believed suspicious, it is too early to comment on the direct cause of the fire this early in the investigation.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI