Hide and seek ends with dirt bikes seized

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have seized three dirt bikes following two separate incidents in south Auckland this week.

On Wednesday afternoon Police were called following a number of reports relating to dirt bikes being ridden dangerously along Springs Road, Ōtara.

Senior Sergeant Simon Cornish, of Counties Manukau East Police, says as the bikes were allegedly gathering at the intersection of Springs Road and Smales Road and have attempted to block the road.

“One of the riders allegedly hit a member of the public’s vehicle and his front wheel has buckled and caused him to fall off the bike.

“Witnesses reported that the other riders present have then ridden around the vehicle trying to intimidate the driver.”

Senior Sergeant Cornish says Police arrived quickly, and Eagle was deployed to the area to assist in locating the group.

“Our eyes in the sky were able to track one rider to an address in Heron Place, Pakuranga Heights where he was taken into custody and his bike seized.”

He says while officers were on the ground patrolling, a member of the public alerted them to a bike which was hidden behind a nearby tree.

“The damaged bike has also been seized.

“Officers completed a number of follow up enquiries however we are yet to locate the victim in this matter so if this was you, or you know who this driver was, please get in touch with us.”

The following day, on Thursday, Senior Sergeant Cornish says Police were notified about a dirt bike rider travelling in a dangerous manner on Gilbert Road.

“Staff arrived quickly and located the rider on Alexander Crescent and he was swiftly taken into custody and his bike seized.

“He is now facing a range of charges including dangerous driving and possession of methamphetamine.

“We want to thank the community for assisting with our enquiries and continue to encourage people to report anti-social motorcycle riding.

“This is a reminder to people that it is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy with a current warrant and registration.”

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI