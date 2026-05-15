Healthy School Lunch Programme saves more money

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Source: New Zealand Government

Associate Education Minister David Seymour has today announced that the Government will continue delivering a more efficient Healthy School Lunches Programme (the Programme) in 2027, saving taxpayers another $122 million.

“When schools open in 2027, the programme will offer nutritious meals to around 242,000 students, every school day, at a cost affordable to the taxpayer,” Mr Seymour says.

“Since the beginning of Term 1 2025, the Programme has delivered over 48 million meals to over 1,000 schools. By the end of 2027 the Programme is expected to save about $360 million compared to how Labour funded it.

“The Programme continues to improve. After fixing some teething issues, the Programme now delivers a good service. On time delivery is almost 100 per cent every day and complaints have fallen by over 92 per cent. We are getting the same results as the old programme, but cheaper.

“Under the Labour-led government, lunches cost up to $8.68 per student. Under this Government the weighted average meal cost across all suppliers is $3.58. Through innovation and embracing commercial expertise, we’re delivering a better programme.”

Budget 2026 provides $212.4 million of funding to extend the Healthy School Lunches and ECE Food programmes for another year.

“The Healthy School Lunch programme is expected realise taxpayer savings of $122 million in 2027. $4.8 million of those savings each year will go to ensuring up to 10,000 children in early learning services receive a taxpayer funded lunch every day,” Mr Seymour says.

“The ECE Food programme will continue in 2027. The Ministry of Education is going to market to strengthen this important programme. We need to be sure the best quality lunches are delivered in the way that works best for ECE services.

“$2.9 million from Budget 2026 will go towards exploring new approaches to make the Programme better. For example, the equity index based eligibility of the Programme means that some students who need taxpayer funded lunches don’t get them, because they are at an ineligible school. Funding will go towards piloting ways to best understand who should get taxpayer funded lunches, and how to get lunches to those children,” Mr Seymour says.

“When the Government manages its accounts like families and businesses have to, money goes a lot further.”

MIL OSI