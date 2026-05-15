Price of fuel surges by 13% in April

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Quin Tauetau

The price of fuel and transport has skyrocketed while food costs have held steady, in a partial inflation survey.

Stats NZ says petrol prices surged nearly 13 percent last month compared to the month before, and diesel was up close to 37 percent because of the Middle East conflict.

Airfares were between 4 and 6 percent higher.

However, food prices were flat for the month.

Annual food inflation was 2.6 percent.

Electricity prices were the other significant price rise, gaining more than 2 percent.

The items represent about half the consumer price index and back forecasts of an inflation spike caused by the conflict.

More to come…

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand