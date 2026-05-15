Heavy traffic and delays as crash blocks Auckland’s Pakuranga Road

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

One person has been injured after a crash between a vehicle and a motorbike on Pakuranga Road in East Auckland.

Emergency services were notified of the crash between a vehicle and motorbike at about 10.15am on Friday.

Traffic is heavy in both directions.

One lane in each direction has been blocked while emergency services respond.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays or take an alternative route.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand