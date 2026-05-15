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James Ehnes has more awards than any classical musician ever

May 15, 2026

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James Ehnes has more awards than any classical musician ever

Source: Radio New Zealand

Brandon, a place in Manitoba Canada, is so proud of world-renowned violinist James Ehnes, it’s naming a street after him.

“It’s pretty surreal. Of course, I mean, my old high school buddies and I have been making a lot of jokes about it naturally. But in seriousness, it’s a tremendous honour”, Ehnes told RNZ’s Sunday Morning.

The street is right across from the university where his father taught trumpet and the local auditorium where his mother was the chair of the board for years.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand