Luxon confirms criminalisation of those he’s made homeless

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Source: Green Party

Luxon’s decision to provide Police with the power to issue move-on orders to homeless people as young as 14 will have disastrous consequences for our country and our most vulnerable, says the Green Party.

“Christopher Luxon has chosen to make more people homeless, and now he’s criminalising them for being homeless,” says Green Party Co-leader and Auckland Central MP, Chlöe Swarbrick.

“It costs $200,000 a year to chuck someone in prison, for worse and worse outcomes. The Government refuses to spend a fraction of that on actually supporting people who need it, which not only would improve and save lives, but also save money in the long run as people are able to get back on their feet.”

“Police have been clear they’re not social service workers. Social services are crying out for the resources to actually solve the problem. The Government responded with cuts, and now criminalisation.”

“If you want to solve homelessness, house people. Instead, Luxon’s pushed more people into homelessness and is now criminalising people for not having a home, and nowhere else to go.”

“I’ve invited Luxon for two years to the streets of Auckland Central to meet the people, including the children, who his decisions have made homeless. He’s refused to engage. Today, he’s decided to lock up those as young as 14 for the ‘crime’ of not being able to get support.”

“This is not leadership. It’s punching down on the most vulnerable people you could imagine, after ripping away their support,” says Swarbrick

MIL OSI