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Are you ruled by numbers? Why, how and what we count matters

May 15, 2026

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Are you ruled by numbers? Why, how and what we count matters

Source: Radio New Zealand

We count what’s easy, but not what really matters, philosopher C. Thi Nguyen says.

The gap between what institutions measure and more meaningful metrics is something he frequently encounters.

“I constantly have to metrify learning outcomes and report to higher ups in distant state legislatures about how well we are doing educating our students, in this case, in philosophy and critical reasoning,” he told RNZ’s Afternoons.

C. Thi Nguyen.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand