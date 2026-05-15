Child dies, six in hospital after fire tears through Christchurch home

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Louis Dunham

A child has died and six people have been injured, one critically, after a house fire in Christchurch.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand have started inquiries after the child died at the scene of the fire in Mairehau.

One person received critical injuries, three were in a serious to moderate condition, and two received minor injuries, police said on Friday.

RNZ / Sam Sherwood

The injured are two adults and four children and they were all transported to hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan says a scene guard was put in place at the property overnight.

“Police will be carrying out a scene examination today, including working with Fire and Emergency New Zealand fire investigators.”

The cause of the fire is still to be determined, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

RNZ / Louis Dunham

Emergency services were called at about 8.25pm on Thursday.

An RNZ reporter at the scene on Friday morning says neighbours told her a family had lived there.

RNZ understands neighbours helped people who had come out of the house.

The reporter said she has been told by one neighbour that they saw “very high flames” when they came outside last night.

RNZ / Louis Dunham

Emergency services were called to the property on Whitehall Street at around 8.25pm.

Christchurch Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said emergency services remained at the scene late on Thursday night.

Cordons remain in place on Whitehall Street and Hills Road.

RNZ / Louis Dunham

At first, it was unclear how many people were in the house.

“Reports were made that a house was on fire with people unaccounted for,” Todd said in a previous statement.

Firefighters, police and St John staff were at the scene last night alongwith Police Commissioner Richard Chambers who briefly attended.

RNZ / Louis Dunham

RNZ / Louis Dunham

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand