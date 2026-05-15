Hamilton City Council ready to open new ‘peanut roundabout’

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL / SUPPLIED

A new style of roundabout, dubbed a “peanut-about” is about to open in a high-crash area near Hamilton.

New Zealand had a couple of the peanut-shaped roundabouts, and the latest one would open on Friday night on Morrinsville Rd/Matangi Rd.

Robyn Denton, from Hamilton City Council’s transport, told Morning Report, while the roundabout was a different shape than usual, all the same road rules applied.

She said the idea was developed as the two sides of the road were not directly opposite each other.

HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL / SUPPLIED

The peanut-about was single-lanes and “nice and simple”, Denton said.

The area was a hot-spot for crashes and Denton hoped this would mean less in the future.

“It certainly was a bad site.”

She said there was an increasing number of people wanting to walk and cycle in that area too but until now you had to be “fleet of foot and brave of heart” to make the journey.

A pedestrian crossing was also set up just up the road from the new roundabout, Denton said, she it was hoped people could walk, cycle and drive safely.

While the peanut-about was installed the road had been closed for three months, so Denton believed the community were excited to have it back open again.

“The community have been really great about dealing with these significant detours.”

Denton said she too was excited about the opening: “It certainly looks good. I think people will be excited when they get out there and see how good it looks.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand