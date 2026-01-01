White Ferns’ second ODI v England washed out

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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The White Ferns will attempt to level their ODI series against England on Saturday after the second match was washed out in Northampton.

Showers arrived just as the toss at the County Ground was due, resulting in a two-hour delay this morning NZT.

When the weather did clear, Melie Kerr won the toss and opted for New Zealand to bowl, telling broadcasters they wanted to know what they would be chasing with rain interruptions likely.

The rain immediately returned and 75 minutes later the match was abandoned.

England won the first match in Durham on Monday by one wicket, with their final pair just managing to overhaul the White Ferns’ total of 210.

The third match is in Cardiff, with a scheduled start time of 10pm NZT.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand