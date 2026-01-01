Update: Further charges laid, fatal crash, Rotorua

Source: New Zealand Police
Attributable to Inspector Phil Gillbanks:
A woman is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today on charges relating to a fatal crash last year.
The crash on Te Ngae Road on 6 November involved a car and a bus, killing a passenger in the accused’s vehicle and critically injuring two others.
The 24-year-old woman is charged with dangerous driving causing death, and 4x dangerous driving causing injury.
These charges follow the recent charging of a female passenger in the same vehicle, who has been charged with being a party to dangerous driving causing death, 4x party to dangerous driving causing injury, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre