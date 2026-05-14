What you need to know about getting a flu vaccine this year and the ‘super-k’ flu

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Source: Radio New Zealand

NIH-NIAID / IMAGE POINT FR / AFP

Explainer – The weather is getting colder and the sneezes are getting louder – which means it’s influenza season.

This year’s season has seen warnings it might be more severe thanks to the H3N2 Subclade K or “super-k” flu strain, which saw flu season in places like the UK ending up particularly brutal this year.

“It is difficult to predict the severity of this year’s influenza season in New Zealand, but we do know that vaccination is the most effective means to reduce hospitalisations and severe outcomes from influenza,” said Dr Joan Ingram, medical advisor for the Immunisation Advisory Centre at the University of Auckland.

There has been a disruption of normal seasonal respiratory virus patterns following the Covid-19 pandemic, University of Otago Professor and Head of Department of Paediatrics and Child Health Peter McIntyre recently told RNZ.

“Covid is with us all year round, although more so in the winter, and the way that flu strains work during the year has changed a bit from the predictable winter peak with not much going on in the rest of the year to a lot more unpredictability with late and early seasons.”

The flu vaccine campaign is now underway – here’s what you need to know about it and how ‘super-k’ factors into it.

Why do we need a new vaccine every year?

Influenza changes a little bit every year, and vaccines are modified each year to match prevailing new strains.

“Everyone from 6 months of age, who is eligible for a funded vaccine and those who can afford a flu vaccine if not already funded, should have one,” Ingram said.

More than 1 million influenza vaccines are administered in New Zealand each year.

Typically around 500 people die each year from the flu, Health New Zealand said.

“For those at higher risk of complications from the flu, which is anyone over the age of 65, and particularly those over the age of 75 or 80, then it’s a very good idea to get in right now with your flu vaccine,” McIntyre said.

This year’s goal is to vaccinate 75 percent of the population over 65 years old.

“It would be wonderful if our flu vaccine uptake was higher,” Ingram said.

“All people 65 years and over are eligible for funded flu vaccine, but last year only around 60 percent had one – so cost is not the only barrier.”

New Zealand’s flu season usually runs from May to October, and the immunisation programme runs from 1 April to 31 December.

In both 2024 and 2025, flu cases saw a later than usual peak towards the end of August, the Immunisation Advisory Centre said.

This year’s funded vaccine is Influvac Tetra, which is free for those who meet certain conditions (see below).

There are also three unfunded flu vaccines available – Flucelvax, Fluzone and Fluad. More on those in a minute.

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How do you book a flu shot?

You can make an appointment through Book My Vaccine or by ringing 0800 28 29 26 from 8.30am to 5pm Monday through Friday.

You can also contact your GP for a vaccination, and most pharmacies will also be offering the vaccine – check with your local.

Who gets it for free?

The flu vaccine is free for those who are at the highest risk of getting very sick. This includes:

people aged 65 years and over

people aged 6 months and over who have a long-term medical condition like diabetes, asthma or a heart condition

pregnant people

children aged 4 years and under who have been hospitalised for respiratory illness, or have a history of significant respiratory illness

people with mental health conditions, including schizophrenia, major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder or schizoaffective disorder

people who are currently accessing secondary or tertiary mental health and addiction services

Anyone who doesn’t fit into those categories will likely have to pay.

So how much does it cost?

The price for the vaccine is variable, but a check of multiple pharmacies showed it typically runs between $25 to $40 for the funded vaccine Influvac Tetra.

The three unfunded vaccines will cost more – ask your provider for details.

RNZ/Nick Monro

What happens when I get the jab?

You’ll typically be asked to wait for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine to ensure there’s no adverse reactions.

Vaccines can cause mild reactions, like a slight fever or pain where the needle went in.

Serious allergic reactions are rare and should be closely monitored at vaccination sites. They can also be reported online to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring, CARM.

For those concerned about vaccines, the Health New Zealand flu kit notes that “The flu vaccine has been around for many decades and has a great safety record. The vaccine does not contain live influenza viruses and cannot cause influenza.”

The vaccine doesn’t guarantee you’ll never catch the flu, but it does substantially lower the risk of serious illness or hospitalisation, health authorities say.

The government research organisation PHF Science said that in 2025, those vaccinated had about a 69 percent lower chance of being infected than those unvaccinated.

For now, you’re going to have to just grit your teeth and deal with the needle, but nasal spray flu vaccines are in development and may come here in the near future.

What is this ‘super-k’ influenza strain and why is it a worry?

Subclade K or H3N2 Subclade K is a strain of influenza that “has spread earlier and faster than typical seasonal influenza,” Australia’s science agency CSIRO said.

While it’s led to a more severe flu season in parts of the world, vaccines still work against it.

And New Zealand is fortunate, as vaccines have been changed for our part of the world to better deal with super-k.

“It is expected that all the flu vaccines in use in New Zealand this winter will provide protection against the K variant,” Ingram said.

“One of the strains in each vaccine is expected to provide protection against the K variant and was not included in the northern hemisphere vaccines – so we should have better protection.”

“It’s a good deal better than what they had in the Northern Hemisphere so hopefully that’s going to help us,” McIntyre said.

The super-k is not a new virus, but has undergone mutations in one of its key proteins that affect how it behaves and spreads. CSIRO said “the current best evidence suggests subclade K does not cause more severe disease.”

When it hit the UK last December, it led to record hospitalisations. The NHS’s national medical director called it a “worst-case scenario for this time of year.”

It has already arrived in this part of the world, McIntyre said.

“It turned up actually early in both Australia and New Zealand at the end of last year which was the reason why there was more flu around than would usually be the case in October and November.”

What other flu vaccines are there?

Pharmac funds the Influvac Tetra vaccine for those eligible, but three other flu vaccines are also offered at extra cost. Each is manufactured in a slightly different way.

“Influvac Tetra (funded vaccine) and Fluzone are very similar,” Ingram said, with Influvac containing an extra strain but not one that makes a “meaningful difference” to effectiveness against current strains.

Flucelvax, on the other hand, is a cell-based vaccine using cultured mammalian cells rather than the other, egg-based vaccines that are created in embryonated chicken eggs.

That “can be more effective than egg-based flu vaccines,” Ingram said. “The difference in benefit varies from season to season.”

“Over multiple seasons, Flucelvax was 8 percent more effective than egg-based vaccines. In one Northern Hemisphere season, it reached almost 20 percent more effectiveness in children and adults aged under 65 years.”

The fourth vaccine, Fluad, is free for adults over 65 in Australia, but not in New Zealand, even though McIntyre said there is evidence it’s even more effective for the elderly.

Here, Fluad is only approved for adults over age 50.

“As the name suggests it’s got this added bit in it, which is a thing called an adjuvant, which basically helps kick the immune system along to produce a stronger response,” McIntyre said.

Fluad “provides the greatest additional benefit for older adults aged 75 years and over, and those with multiple health problems,” Ingram said.

As it’s not funded, it will typically run around $50 to get Fluad, McIntyre said.

“In New Zealand, unfortunately, if you want that vaccine … you’ll have to pay for it.”

McIntrye said there are “good arguments” in favour of funding it for over 65s.

Should more vaccines be free?

Cost and access are still factors keeping flu vaccine takeup from being higher.

Ingram said on behalf of the Immunisation Advisory Centre that “we do wish that the flu vaccine was funded for all children under 5 and that older adults could have a funded enhanced vaccine.”

Last year, only 5 percent of children had a flu vaccine despite around 20 percent being eligible for a free vaccine because of health conditions.

“Funding it for all children would improve uptake and reduce sickness, hospitalisations, complications, antibiotic use and transmission in families and communities,” Ingram said.

If you’re making a flu vaccine appointment, it’s worth considering getting other vaccines done too, she said.

“When getting a flu vaccine, it is sensible to also have a dose of the updated Covid-19 vaccine if you are older or have health conditions that will increase your risk of severe Covid-19.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand