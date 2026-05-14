Transport – More Waka Kotahi workers thrown into upheaval as restructures pile up – PSA

Source: PSA



More dedicated workers at NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi are facing massive upheaval and uncertainty with new restructures announced, three weeks after another major restructure.

The latest restructures, just announced to staff, propose over 140 roles to be disestablished and a net loss of 30 positions. The changes impact three groups, Transport Services, (responsible for the national road building programme including the Roads of National Significance), and Commercial and Corporate, and System Leadership.

Three weeks ago, Waka Kotahi announced a proposed restructure of its Regulatory Group, impacting around 250 positions, another 10% of its workforce. This latest restructure means nearly one in five workers are facing significant uncertainty about their future employment.

“This is relentless. Workers are being hit with restructure after restructure, and the toll on people and their families is huge,” said Duane Leo, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

“Workers tell us they are in a state of shock and now face months of uncertainty worried about whether they will have a job.”

Final redundancy decisions are announced in July for workers in Transport Services and in August for Commercial and Corporate, and System Leadership staff.

“These are all experienced, dedicated public servants who keep our transport system running,” said Duane Leo. “They deserve stability, not to be constantly looking over their shoulders wondering if their job is next.

“These workers are being sacrificed to suit misguided notions of ‘simplification’, ‘reducing duplication’, and ‘breaking down silos’, all management-speak that ignores the human cost of this constant change.

“As with so many restructures, people are being asked to do more with less, outsourcing will have to happen and the bill for external consultants is bound to rise. How is that efficient?

“In reality, so much of this is driven by Ministers demanding agencies cut their spending regardless of the consequences.

“The timing also makes no sense. The Government is pumping tens of billions of dollars into road building, but cutting the very people responsible for planning, delivering and managing that investment. It’s a recipe for delays and mistakes as years of expertise walks out the door.

our recent survey shows: https://www.psa.org.nz/news-media/shock-survey-result-one-in-four-public-service-workers-thinking-of-leaving-nz “Little wonder so many public service workers feel undervalued and are considering leaving New Zealand as

“The PSA will be fighting for every impacted worker,” said Duane Leo.

Background on current proposed restructures

Transport Services

The Transport Services group is being split into two new groups: Infrastructure Development and Delivery (focused on the capital transport programme) and Assets and Operations (focused on asset management, maintaining and operating the transport network). 68 positions disestablished, net loss of 21 roles.

Commercial and Corporate, and System Leadership

A reorganisation to clarify accountabilities across NZTA’s planner, investor, deliverer and asset manager functions. 78 roles disestablished, net loss of 9 roles.

Regulatory Group restructure (announced 21 April)

253 positions impacted, net loss of approximately 36 roles. This followed an earlier phase one restructure completed in late 2025.

Previous PSA statements on Waka Kotahi restructures