KiwiRai fined nearly $300,000 after two workers receive electric shocks

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

KiwiRail has been fined $290,000 and ordered to pay more than $40,000 in reparations after two workers received an electric shock while working on overhead train lines.

The pair of maintenance workers were working on lines near the Parnell Train Station in Auckland in September 2024 when they sustained serious injuries.

One of the workers will be paid $36,000 for emotional harm, while the other will receive $6000.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand