Christopher Luxon embracing ‘anti-migrant rhetoric’ of coalition partners – Hipkins

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Labour’s leader says the Prime Minister is embracing the “anti-migrant rhetoric” of his coalition partners.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told business leaders on Wednesday that immigration was an emerging political issue, and the party would put social cohesion ahead of business profits.

Speaking to reporters after his ‘State of Auckland’ speech on Thursday, Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Luxon is buying into a view on immigration that isn’t true.

“Christopher Luxon is clearly embracing the anti-migrant rhetoric that his colaition partners are adopting and he should be pushing against it – not trying to appease it.”

Hipkins said migrants brought a huge amount to New Zealand, and the country didn’t have to choose between immigration and profitability for businesses.

Meanwhile, a demographer believes Luxon is promising a solution to an immigration problem that does not exist.

Independent think tank Koi Tū senior fellow and distinguished professor emeritus Paul Spoonley told Morning Report on Thursday while immigration had become a polarising globally, that was not necessarily the case in New Zealand.

He said immigration had risen a bit as an issue, but it was not a top 10 concern for New Zealanders – as identified in the latest Ipsos issues monitor. He said polling showed the majority of New Zealanders viewed immigration positively.

“I can only assume that the prime minister is beginning to react to his two coalition partners both of whom seem to want to make immigration a central issue for the coming election, but also to see immigration as somehow being divisive and an issue for New Zealanders – I don’t think it is.”

Spoonley said New Zealand’s points-based system was strict compared to many other OECD countries where immigration had become polarising.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand