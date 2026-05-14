Wellington Phoenix’s Bev Priestman named coach of the year, six players in team of year

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Marty Melville / www.photosport.nz

The Wellington Phoenix women’s team have been recognised by their peers as a result of the team’s record-breaking A-League football season.

Six Phoenix players have been named in the Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) team of the season ahead of Saturday’s grand final against Melbourne City, while Bev Priestman has been voted coach of the year by PFA members.

Phoenix centre back and stand-in captain Mackenzie Barry, midfielders Grace Jale and Pia Vlok and winger Brooke Nunn have been named in the starting XI, while goalkeeper Victoria Esson and defender Marisa van der Meer are two of seven substitutes in the 18-strong squad.

Last year when the Phoenix women finished in ninth place, the club only had one player voted into the PFA team of the season as a substitute.

Before this season, the Wellington Phoenix women’s best-ever finish in the A-League was seventh place. The team joined the league in the 2021/22 season and finished with the wooden spoon in their first two campaigns.

“I’m super proud of all of the players that have been named,” Priestman said. “They’re well deserved and maybe there could have been a few more.

“It speaks volumes to the commitment of, not only the players named but, the players around those players to help them get there.

“For the Wellington Phoenix to have that many players in is probably a first and super proud of the players that are there.”

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Priestman was also honoured to be recognised by the players in her first year in the A-league.

“That means the team you’re coaching and playing against have seen value in what you’ve done this year, which is awesome.

“But at the end of the day I’m one person of many. The staff that I work with are immense, the club that I work for is immense and that’s the reason I’m in this position.

“So I’d like to thank the club, the players I work with and the staff that I work with, who work tirelessly.

The PFA’s A-League team of the season:

Goalkeeper: Teresa Morrissey (Perth Glory)

Defenders: Aimee Medwin (Brisbane Roar), Mackenzie Barry (Wellington Phoenix), Rebekah Stott (Melbourne City) (c), Ella Tonkin (Adelaide United)

Midfielders: Pia Vlok (Wellington Phoenix), Isabel Gomez (Central Coast Mariners), Grace Jale (Wellington Phoenix)

Forwards: Holly McNamara (Melbourne City), Annalise Rasmussen (Central Coast Mariners), Brooke Nunn (Wellington Phoenix)

Substitutes: Victoria Esson (Wellington Phoenix), Claudia Bunge (Melbourne Victory), Marisa van der Meer (Wellington Phoenix), Leticia McKenna (Melbourne City), Rhianna Pollicina (Melbourne Victory), Aideen Keane (Melbourne City), Daisy Brown (Brisbane Roar)

Coach: Bev Priestman (Wellington Phoenix)

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand