Auckland rugby league player Eugene Hanna dies after injury in club’s first game of season

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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A West Auckland rugby league club says one of its players has died after he was injured in his team’s first game of the season.

In a Facebook post, chair of Glenora Rugby League Football Club in Glen Eden, Jane Hunt, confirmed Eugene Hanna, a player in its Premier Reserves squad, passed away on Tuesday after he was injured during a game against the Te Atatū Roosters on 2 May.

“Eugene sustained an injury … which was tragically unsurvivable.

“Glenora Bears would like to extend its gratitude to the Te Atatu Roosters members who helped at the scene, the attending paramedics and Auckland Hospital for their care these last two weeks.

“Eugene was a valued player in our Premier Reserves squad, and although a new Bears member had good friends within the club.

“To his family, friends and teammates, we extend our sincere condolences. There are not enough words to express the unimaginable loss and grief you are feeling at this time.”

West Auckland football club Lynn-Avon United AFC shared on Facebook that the 30-year-old previously played for them.

“Sadly, we advise the passing of Eugene, a former player of the Lynn-Avon Men’s Reserves team in 2022.

“He was known by many club members and will be remembered as a genuine all-round good bloke.

“The Committee and club extend our sincere condolences to Eugene’s family and friends.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand