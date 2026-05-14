Strong cannabis scent tips police off to trailer full of harvest-ready plants in Auckland

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

A strong smell of cannabis alerted has police to a group who were driving through an Auckland suburb, towing a trailer full of the harvest-ready plants this week.

Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector Nick Salter, said on Tuesday police picked up the scent before stopping the vehicle on Sunnyside Road, Sunnyvale.

He said the trailer they were towing had its sides concealed with tarpaulins.

“As officers approached the trailer they noticed several cannabis plants through a gap in the covering,” he said.

“A search of the vehicle was invoked, and officers located 41 mature cannabis plants, each approximately 1.7 metres in height.”

Salter said four men have been arrested and face charges of possession in Waitākere District Court.

“These men have tried, and failed, to disguise their illegal activity.

“This is a significant seizure of cannabis which has likely disrupted an illicit drug operation,” Salter said.

The cannabis has been seized for destruction.

Three men aged 37-39 will appear in Waitākere District Court, charged with possession of cannabis for supply.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with possession of cannabis for supply and driving while disqualified and will appear in Waitākere District Court on 5 June.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand