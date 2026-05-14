Dunedin by-election won Jo Galer by less than 100 votes

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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The Dunedin City Council by-election has been won by less than 100 votes.

Councillor and former mayor Jules Radich died earlier this year, leaving a seat vacant.

Jo Galer has been elected with 10,201 votes.

Her closest rival, former mayor Aaron Hawkins received 10,112 votes.

The voter return was about 33 percent.

Galer would be sworn in during a council meeting on Monday.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand