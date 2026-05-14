State Highway 6, upper Buller Gorge Road reopens after slip

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZTA

State Highway 6 and Upper Buller Gorge Road, between State Highways 65 and 69, has reopened after an earlier slip.

The road straddles the West Coast and Tasman regions in the South Island.

It was closed to clear a slip on Thursday morning.

Both lanes were now open.

But NZTA said there was still clean up to do and asked people to travel with care along the route.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand