Nearly $12m seized from criminals to help combat methamphetamine and gang-related harm

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Nearly $12 million seized from criminals will be used to help combat methamphetamine and gang-related harm, the government has announced.

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee and Associate Police Minister Casey Costello said $11.9 million would be funnelled from the Proceeds of Crime Fund, to the Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities (ROCC) programme.

“We are taking money off criminals and putting it straight back into stopping gangs from recruiting, reducing meth harm, and supporting practical frontline initiatives that work,” said McKee.

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The ROCC programme involves government agencies, community organisations, service providers, and local leaders across seven regions.

Alongside police, they help communities recover after gang and methamphetamine operations, prevent young people from being pulled into organised crime, and support offenders to move away from “criminal lifestyles”, they said.

“When police crack down on gangs and drug networks, communities are often left dealing with the fallout,” said McKee.

“ROCC helps provide immediate support on the ground so gangs cannot simply move back in and regain influence.”

The Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act allows police to seize cash and assets that have been obtained through crime, and put it towards programmes that reduce violent crime.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand