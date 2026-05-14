Chris Wood named All Whites captain as World Cup team announced

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Chris Wood will captain the All Whites for their FIFA World Cup campaign in North America.

New Zealand head coach Darren Bazeley named his 26-player squad for the Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, starting on 11 June.

The squad is:

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud

Defenders: Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Finn Surman

Midfielders: Lachlan Bayliss, Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Ben Old, Alex Rufer, Sarpreet Singh, Marko Stamenic, Ryan Thomas

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Eli Just, Callum McCowatt, Jesse Randall, Ben Waine, Chris Wood (captain).

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand