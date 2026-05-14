St Bede’s College commissions independent investigation as former priest jailed for sexual abuse

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Phil Pennington

St Bede’s College is commissioning an independent investigation into whether the school had “appropriate systems in place for identifying and addressing abuse” after a former priest was jailed for sexual abuse.

The announcement comes after RNZ earlier revealed Rowan Donoghue admitted sexual abuse to leaders of his religious order, the Society of Mary, in 2007. However, he was unable to identify the anonymous complainant and instead of notifying police, the order sent him to Australia for a six-month programme that provided “professional risk assessment and therapy” for people accused of sexual abuse.

It was also revealed the school was also notified nearly 20 years ago of allegations involving him.

Another priest, former rector Fr Brian Cummings, was also accused of abuse by three different complainants in 1996, 2014 and 2023. Cummings, who died in 2022, “strenuously denied” the allegations.

On Wednesday, Donoghue was jailed for seven years and eight months after pleading guilty to sexually abusing four boys at St Bede’s College more than two decades ago.

Nathan McKinnon / RNZ

Following RNZ’s reporting on the case, the school said it was investigating what was known historically about Donoghue and how the matters were addressed. That work was being led by the current board and rector Jon McDowall.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

On Thursday, McDowall wrote to the school community saying the school had decided to commission an independent investigation.

McDowall began his letter by acknowledging Donoghue’s sentencing.

“The courage of the victims in coming forward, and in standing before the court to share their stories, was profound. To hear what they have carried, in their own words, was deeply distressing. I am truly sorry that this happened, and that victims and survivors continue to live with the impact of that harm.”

He said that since the matters had come to light the college had worked “carefully and responsibly” to understand the historical record and to support those who had been impacted.

“As the next stage of our response, it is appropriate for an external investigation to ensure these matters are examined independently and with the rigour they deserve.

“The Board of Proprietors and the Board of Trustees have therefore collectively commissioned an external, independent investigation to ascertain whether the college had appropriate systems in place for identifying and addressing abuse, and whether those systems were followed.”

McDowall said they were in the final stages of determining the terms of reference and engaging the appropriate independent expertise to undertake the work.

Supplied

“While this process is under way, it is not appropriate for the college to make any further comment.

“The college today operates with clear safeguarding expectations, strong oversight, and a culture where student wellbeing comes first. Abuse has no place at St Bede’s – past, present or future.”

Chief Victims Advisor Ruth Money earlier told RNZ there needed to be an independent investigation into historical allegations of sexual abuse at the school.

“What concerns me the most is the fact that people do not take this issue seriously, and they continue to think that they can investigate themselves.

“There should be a specialist investigation with safeguarding principles applied, not me marking my own homework.”

RNZ / Niva Chittock

She said the school had “lost the trust and confidence of the community and certainly the victims and survivors”.

“There should be sexual violence experts involved to help the community through it, as well as the school through it.

“For me, as the Chief Victim Advisor to the government, I see this time and time again in education, and this is what I am worried about at a system level.

“Sexual violence is an epidemic, and we need to do whatever we can to prevent it as a community, and that’s my concern … certainly best practice is that an expert is involved. It is independently investigated, but also support for the survivors, for the ex pupils and current pupils, for the school community, that needs to be done by experts, and that is not the school’s job.”

Police acknowledge sentence

In a statement on Wednesday, police acknowledged the sentencing and said they were “pleased to see justice done for his victims who had the bravery to come forward and tell their stories”.

“Our complainants have taken another step in paving the way for others to come forward, to have a voice and to not be silenced or shamed.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons also acknowledged the work of the investigation team, the Crown team who prosecuted the case, and the specialist sexual assault agencies who supported the victims through the process.

“We know it can be difficult and at times distressing to talk about these matters, but we would like to reassure any victims of offending that we take them seriously.

“We hope this case shows anyone else who has been the victim of a sexual assault that there is hope, and there is support available to you.

“Anyone who would like to make a complaint to police with any information or to report similar offending, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105.”

In a statement, the Society of Mary said Donoghue was immediately removed from public ministry permanently after he advised leadership in 2007 of offending at St Bede’s.

“The anonymous complainant was encouraged on multiple occasions to report the offending to police at that time.

“The justice process has now concluded. Donoghue will serve time in prison because of his criminal actions. We acknowledge the courage of the men who shared their experiences with police and extend our unreserved apology to them, their family and the community.

“The Society of Mary deeply regrets harm caused by any of our members. We are committed to ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of all people in Church settings. “

It said it wished to provide support to those affected by Donoghue’s offending. Contact can be made through the Society’s confidential helpline on 021 909 749 or email at safeguarding@smnz.org.nz.

Where to get help:

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Sexual Violence

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand