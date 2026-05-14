Amendment proposed to streamline hazardous substance and new organism approvals

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is amending the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act to speed up access to new agricultural and horticultural products for farmers, growers and industry, Environment Minister Nicola Grigg announced today.

The changes mean that New Zealand farmers and growers can access products that are available overseas more easily to control pests and invasive species, and for crop protection.

“These changes remove unnecessary barriers and improve efficiency to put New Zealand businesses on an even playing field with their overseas competitors.”

The amendment bill builds on recommendations from a 2024 Ministry for Regulation review.

“The Review found that while the current system effectively manages risks, the approval pathway is too slow and complex and adds unnecessary costs to businesses.”

“Streamlining processes will give agrichemical companies, farmers, horticulturalists and other industries certainty and clearer regulatory pathways for new products.”

The proposed amendments also address the Review’s recommendation that duplication can be reduced by making better use of assessments by overseas regulators, while maintaining New Zealand-specific protections.

“Better regulatory settings for new products will support New Zealand’s primary sector to stay globally competitive and unlock growth and export potential,” Ms Grigg says.

The role of the Environmental Protection Authority as an independent regulatory decision maker is unchanged.

“The proposed amendments do not weaken current protections for people or the environment. They are about improving processes through smarter regulation and reflect the Government’s commitment to regulation that’s fit for purpose and effective.”

MIL OSI