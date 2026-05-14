Kenanga Futures Launches “Shining in Global Futures” Campaign, Expanding Retail Access to Global Derivatives Markets

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Source: Media Outreach

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2026 – Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd (“Kenanga Futures“) is proud to launch its inaugural 2026 campaign, “Shining in Global Futures,” running until 31 July 2026. More than just a campaign, this initiative calls on the new-gens of investors to broaden their access to global derivatives markets through selected Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME“) futures products with lower entry barriers and enhanced learning support.

Azila Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director and Head of Listed Derivatives, Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd

Powered by interactive tools, strategic insights and guided learning, “Shining in Global Futures” equips participants with practical tools, market insights and guided learning to better understand and navigate global futures trading. Aligned with Kenanga Futures’ motto of “Building a Smart Derivatives Trading Community”, the campaign combines education, risk awareness and seamless market access to promote confident and responsible engagement in CME-listed derivatives.

“As global markets become increasingly dynamic, navigating volatility requires more than just access, it demands insights, discipline, and confidence. Against this backdrop, ‘Shining in Global Futures’, aims to make global futures markets more accessible while equipping traders with the K-Economy they need to manage risk and participate more effectively in,” said Azila Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director and Head of Listed Derivatives of Kenanga Futures.

To encourage broader participation, account opening fees during the campaign period are reduced to a nominal RM10, significantly lowering the barrier of entry for newcomers to capitalise on the current market landscape. Participants will also stand a chance to win prizes with a total value of up to RM20,000 across all winners.

The first 20 participants with successful account openings who trade a minimum of 30 CME products will be entitled to RM500 Poh Kong Gold cash vouchers, while the top three traders with the highest trading volumes exceeding 100 CME contracts will be rewarded with a cumulative total of RM9,000 worth of Poh Kong Gold cash vouchers.

In addition, the campaign introduces a virtual trading challenge conducted on the enhanced Kenanga Futures Virtual Trading platform (“KFVT“), which allows participants to experience real‑time market conditions and compete for rewards without incurring actual trading risk. Designed with accessibility in mind, KFVT also provides a practical and engaging entry point for new traders to gain hands‑on exposure, test strategies, and build confidence in navigating global markets. As part of this challenge, the top 10 participants who achieve the highest simulated profits will receive RM100 e‑shopping vouchers.

Looking ahead, Kenanga Futures plans to expand this initiative over the next year with the inclusion of advanced modules, collaborative learning opportunities and partnerships with industry leaders, as it continues its commitment to creating a thriving community of informed, confident and future-ready traders. Visit https://www.kenangafutures.com.my/shining-in-global-futures/ to start your trading journey today.

-Terms and conditions apply.

Hashtag: #KenangaFutures

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.