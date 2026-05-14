Sarah Taylor named fielding coach for England men’s cricket team

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

ACTION PHOTO SPORT/AFP

Former England women’s wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has been appointed as fielding coach for head coach Brendon McCullum’s men’s team for their test series against the Black Caps.

She is the first woman to coach an England men’s side in a major sport, the BBC reported.

Taylor, 36, had 226 caps in all three formats at international level for England, playing no small part in their World Cup victory in 2017.

Taylor has been appointed as short-term cover for Carl Hopkinson, who is involved with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

She has been working with the second tier England Lions team coached by former all-rounder Andrew Flintoff and has clearly made a big impression.

“I just think she’s one of the best in the business at what she does,” England men’s director Rob Key told reporters.

“She’s been outstanding, and she’s worked a lot with Andrew Flintoff and (England performance director) Ed Barney. They can’t speak highly enough of her. So from what we can see, she’s one of the best in the business.”

The men’s side was criticised for poor fielding during their Ashes series in Australia last summer, after they didn’t take a specialist fielding coach on tour.

Hopkinson was reappointed as fielding coach after that series.

England have named [https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/595137/england-drop-zac-crawley-bring-in-three-uncapped-players-for-black-caps-first-test their squad for the first test against New Zealand, which starts on 4 June at Lord’s.

Zac Crawley has been dropped, replaced by newcomer Emilio Gay, with fast bowler Sonny Baker and wicketkeeper-batter James Rew also uncapped.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand