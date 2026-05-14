‘Prior dispute’ a factor in violent West Auckland train station brawl between students – police

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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Police are speaking to several teenagers involved in a violent brawl at a West Auckland train station this week.

Police Inspector Mohammed Atiq said students from several West Auckland high schools dispersed when police arrived at the Sturges Road Station car park just after 4pm on Tuesday, after reports of fighting.

He said police had since spoken to one young person who was assaulted, and other teenagers who were at the fight.

“That young person suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

“From those spoken to, we believe a prior dispute may be a factor in the violence that took place on Tuesday afternoon.

“The behaviour is unacceptable, and we will be working with the schools concerned, and families of those identified, as part of our investigation.”

Police asked anyone with further information to report it online or call 105 using the reference number 260512/5738.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand