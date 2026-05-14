All Whites squad for Fifa World Cup named

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

The All Whites squad that will carry New Zealand onto football’s biggest stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will today be unveiled at Eden Park.

Coach Darren Bazeley will name his 26-man squad as New Zealand prepares for its first World Cup appearance since the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The All Whites open their World Cup campaign on June 16 against Iran in Los Angeles.

The team announcement is due to begin about 11am at the top of this page, followed by a stand-up afterward. There may be a small break in streaming.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand