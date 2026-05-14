Police renew appeals into 1991 disappearance of Andrew Maaka

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Source: New Zealand Police

Andrew Maaka disappeared suddenly one Tuesday in west Auckland nearly 35 years ago, ceasing all contact with his family.

Despite an open Police investigation, no one has seen or heard from the known Headhunters associate in that time.

Investigators suspect foul play. Now, Waitematā Police are renewing public appeals for information.

Andrew Michael Maaka, who was 29 at the time, was formally reported missing to Henderson Police by family in early 1992.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill says the circumstances have been considered suspicious from the outset.

“At the time of his disappearance, it was known that Mr Maaka had been involved in criminal networks which created clear concerns for his safety,” he says.

Mr Maaka’s last known sighting was on 5 November 1991, on View Road in Henderson.

That location is the headquarters of the West Auckland Chapter of the Headhunters.

Police initially treated the matter as a missing person’s case, elevating to a suspected homicide investigation.

“There have been no confirmed sightings or contact from Mr Maaka since his disappearance,” Detective Inspector McNeill says.

“The information and intelligence gathered by investigators over this time has only heightened our suspicions, leading to the belief he has likely succumbed to foul play.”

Police believe there are people who have information about what happened to Mr Maaka, and they are urged to come forward now.

“We have received information over the years pointing to specific individuals and locations that may be connected to the case.

“There will be people that still hold vital information that can assist us in seeking closure for Mr Maaka’s whānau 35 years on.

“Anyone who has information about Andrew Maaka, his movements in late 1991 or any events connected to his disappearance should come forward.”

Waitematā Police acknowledge all those who have come forward over many decades with information.

“We are determined to bring about a result in this investigation,” Detective Inspector McNeill says.

“Time does not diminish the importance of this case or the need to bring closure for Mr Maaka’s loved ones.”

Do you have information to assist the Operation Clarity investigation team?

You can provide information to Police online at 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 920217/9553.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

Note for media: Police have additional still images of Andrew Maaka, please contact media@police.govt.nz

MIL OSI