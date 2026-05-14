Small recovery for New Zealand’s net migration numbers in year to March

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

New Zealand continues to see a small recovery in its net migration numbers.

Statistics New Zealand said New Zealand had a net gain of 24,200 migrants in the year to March, up from 14,000 in the same period last year.

That is still well down on the recent peak, which saw a net gain of around 130,000 migrants in the year to October 2023.

The increase in the year to March this year was driven by small 1 percent up tick in overall arrivals to 135,500 and 8 percent drop in migrant departures to 111,300.

When looked at on monthly basis, New Zealand had a net gain of 2800 in March, compared with a loss of 200 in the same month a year ago.

According to Statistics New Zealand, there was net migration loss of 36,500 New Zealand citizens in the year to March and a net gain of 60,800 non-New Zealand citizens

The net loss of New Zealand citizens in the year March is down around 6400 on the same period last year.

Tourism numbers

New Zealand had 3.63 million short term visitors in the year to March 2026, an increase of 305,000 on the previous year.

Australian tourists lead the way, up 161,000 in the year to March to 1.56 million, followed by Chinese tourists which were up 48,000 to 297,000.

For the month of March visitor arrivals were 358,900, an increase of 47,100 from March 2025.

Statistics New Zealand said the total number of overseas visitor arrivals in March 2026 was 95 percent of the 378,300 recorded in March 2019.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand