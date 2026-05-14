Person killed in Bay of Plenty crash

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Kim Baker Wilson

A person has died and two others have been seriously injured in a crash on the Te Puke Highway.

The two-vehicle crash happened between Bell Road and Poplar Lane about 7.15pm on Wednesday.

The road is open.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand