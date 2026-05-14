Six people facing drugs charges in Southland operation

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Source: New Zealand Police

Southland Police concluded Operation Mud Dog this week, focused on disrupting the supply and distribution of illicit drugs across the Southland District.

On Tuesday, Police executed four drug-related search warrants at addresses across Southland, resulted in six people facing a range of drug supply-related charges.

Police also recovered approximately $61,000 in cash, along with a range of illicit drugs, including LSD, ketamine, MDMA, and cannabis.

Southland Police Sergeant Holly Mauheni says the operation sends a clear message that Police will continue to target those who profit from the harm caused by illicit drugs in our communities.

“These results speak for themselves. This investigation started with sharp frontline policing and, following a routine arrest, we dug a little deeper.”

She says Operation Mud Dog saw multiple teams collaborating.

“We worked closely with our Organised Crime Group, who drove the investigation forward and led the execution of the operation, with support from the same frontline team and CIB.

“It’s a great example of different areas of Police coming together with a shared focus on holding offenders to account and reducing harm in our communities.

“We’ll continue targeting those who profit from drugs and the harm they cause. That remains a clear priority for us.”

In total, 30 charges have been filed relating to the supply of Class A, B and C controlled drugs.

An 18-year-old, 19-year-old, and 30-year-old man are due in Invercargill District Court on 2 June, a 33-year-old woman is due in court on 19 May, and a 30-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man have been summonsed to appear at a later date.

Enquiries remain ongoing and further charges and arrests are likely.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI