Are you a Ryan keen to meet other Ryans?

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Although most New Zealanders have heard of the name ‘Ryan’, many don’t seem to encounter real-life Ryans very often, he says, and frequently mishear or somehow mistake it for another similar name.

Ryan Mitchell was named after Ryan O’Neal, here in the 1975 Stanley Kubrick film Barry Lyndon. Warner Bros.

After years of being called by incorrect names – in his case, everything from ‘Borin’ to ‘Zion’ but usually ‘Bryan’ – many Ryans live with a kind of “identity crisis”, Mitchell says.

“Every time you order a coffee, there’s a coffee for ‘Ron!’, ‘Rowan!’, ‘Brian!’ You’re there at BP [in Pakuranga], and you’re getting up and sitting down [all the time]. If I was playing cricket, I would have run three people out.”

On the upside, bearing the name ‘Ryan’ has made Mitchell more resilient and tolerant, he reckons.

Many people swiftly correct anyone who gets their name wrong and might even get angry if that persists, he says, but that’s “water off a duck’s back” for a Ryan.

“It’s a common thing to the point where you just kind of answer to it”

The “quintessential” Kiwi Ryan, in Mitchell’s view, is pro golfer Ryan Fox, who displayed an impressive degree of chill about spilling hot dog mustard on his shirt during the prestigious 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

“A lot of athletes would get embarrassed about that, but he just brushed it off and couldn’t care less … He doesn’t have an ego.”

Professional golfer Ryan Fox is the “quintessential” Kiwi Ryan, Ryan Mitchell says. YouTube screenshot

Ryans of any gender identity will be welcome at any of the local Ryan Meet Ups he organises, and Ryans who feel socially isolated or like they don’t have much in common with other people, especially so.

“[The Ryan Meet Up] is kind of agnostic [about] where you come from, how you got there and how the name happened. It doesnt matter if you’re rich, poor, whatever nationality you are.”

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling is said to have repeatedly turned down the title of People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. Amazon MGM Studios

While the idea of people who share a name meeting up for the sake of it could seem “silly”, Mitchell says, to him it’s beautiful in its simplicity.

Those of us lucky enough to be named ‘Ryan’ have a cool opportunity to experience “something new”, he says.

“This could have been any name of billions of names in the world. The fact that it kicked off with Ryan is quite unique.”

Ryans interested in being part of RyaNZ can email ryankerrymitchell@gmail.com or follow Ryan Meet Up NZ on Instagram.

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