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Are you a Ryan keen to meet other Ryans?

May 14, 2026

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Are you a Ryan keen to meet other Ryans?

Source: Radio New Zealand

Thanks to an international network formed by three Ryans in New York three years ago, groups now party at Rytoberfest, chat in WhatsApp groups, and will soon attempt a new world record at RyanCon.

When New Zealander Ryan Mitchell discovered the Ryan Meet Up Instagram page a few weeks ago, attending a Ryan gathering in Tauranga or Auckland shot to the top of his bucket list.

The RyaNZ meet-up he’s now organising might look like 15 Ryans sharing life stories at a barbecue and commiserating about the “hardship” of having a name Kiwis struggle to get right, he tells RNZ’s The Panel.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand