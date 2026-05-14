NRL: NZ Warriors star Luke Metcalf signs with St George-Illawarra Dragons, but still has role to play

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Blake Armstrong/Photosport

NZ Warriors coach Andrew Webster insists halfback Luke Metcalf still has a role to play, as the Auckland club chases its first NRL championship.

Unable to displace in-form Tanah Boyd or Chanel Harris-Tavita in the starting line-up, and apparently intent on playing halfback, not five-eighth, in the long term, Metcalf was given permission to speak to other clubs about his future beyond this season.

On Thursday night, he informed the Warriors he had reached an agreement with another club, signing a three-year deal with St George-Illawarra Dragons.

Metcalf earlier attended training, but has not been selected for either first grade or the reserves this weekend, while he explores his future contract options.

During the summer, Metcalf signed a two-year contract extension until the end of 2028.

“It’s dumb for business to name people, to play people, to put them in harm’s way, until they’ve got their future sorted,” Webster explained. “The moment he does that, we’ll have him available for selection either in NSW Cup or NRL.”

Now that seems resolved, Metcalf will likely see out the rest of the season at Mt Smart, where he still has a role in the squad.

“One-hundred percent,” Webster assured. “A week in rugby league is a long time, and whoever is playing the best and deserves the opportunity will take it.

“We’re certainly not going to change that and he could have a big part to play.”

Boyd is just an injury – or State of Origin selection – away from missing time for the Warriors, with Metcalf still the next best No.7 option on the roster.

“We’re really blessed that we’ve got Te Maire Martin, we’ve got Luke Metcalf and all our young halves,” Webster said. “Luke Hanson has played this year and Jett Cleary is tracking well, so we’ve got a lot of players that could fill in.

“Luke wants to be here for the rest of this year at least and, if he’s playing well and buying in, he’s certainly available for selection.”

Webster was adamant there was no suggestion Metcalf would leave before the end of this campaign, but watching the saga play out in public had been frustrating.

“To see it in the media before we knew a lot about it… people were talking about it before we knew, but the way Luke has handled it with me, particularly in the last three days, has been awesome. I’m really proud of him.

“You always want to get ahead of it and be the first to know.

Blake Armstrong/Photosport

“He wants to make sure he can explore his future, but at the same time, I know he’s very grateful to this club and loves this club. His training’s been good, the way he’s been around the boys, but rugby league players are ambitious.

“His future’s here right now for as long as he wants to be here. It’s not an argument or a blow-up or anything like that.

“I haven’t seen him train poorly, it’s just unfortunate that form from other players has been exceptional, there’s been some injuries to Luke himself and he now wants to explore where he wants to go from here.”

Webster warns fans not to judge Metcalf too harshly.

“To ask if I’m disappointed they don’t want to hang around and fight, I don’t know what they’re going through,” he said. “I don’t know how much it’s hurting them and I don’t know how much strain it’s putting on them.

“I honestly think Warriors fans are awesome like that. There will always be at every club one or two idiots that will get it wrong.

“Just treat him with respect. We still love him here and have a lot of time for him, so I hope all the fans feel the same.”

Warriors skipper Mitch Barnett has put Metcalf’s wellbeing ahead of any disruption the fallout may have caused.

“End of the day, in rugby league, people come and go,” he said. “It’s a business and for us, as a team, we have to check in with Luke to make sure he’s alright – we don’t get involved in the other stuff.

“All we expect here is for people to rip in on the training field and deliver on the weekends, and buy into the team culture. He’s been doing that, so that’s as far as I go.

“For Luke, it’s his business and not something I’m willing to comment on. We just check in on the welfare of the human being.

“We’ve got a game to prepare for. Yes, we care about the individual… we’re all around him.”

Barnett himself has been granted an early exit from his Warriors contract to return across the Tasman next year on compassionate grounds, signing with Brisbane Broncos.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand