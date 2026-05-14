Two critically injured, others may be missing after Christchurch house fire

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Sam Sherwood

Two people have been critically injured in a Christchurch house fire, and others may be missing.

Christchurch Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said emergency services were called to a house on Whitehall Street around 8.25pm tonight.

“Reports were made that a house was on fire with people unaccounted for,” Todd said.

“Two people have suffered critical injuries. We are working to determine how many people remain outstanding.”

RNZ / Sam Sherwood

Cordons are in place on Whitehall Street and Hills Road.

A significant emergency service presence can be seen at the scene including firefighters, police and St John staff.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area as emergency services work at the scene.

“Further information will be released when it comes available. “

RNZ / Sam Sherwood

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand