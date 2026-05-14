ACES Institute Confers Distinguished Fellow Recognition upon Letright CEO Ren Li

Source: Media Outreach

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2026 – The ACES Institute today conferred its Distinguished Fellow recognition upon Letright Founder and Chief Executive Ren Li during a leadership dialogue hosted in collaboration with Monash University Malaysia and the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME).

Ren Li with the ACES Institute and Monash University team following the leadership dialogue and fellowship conferment.

Held at the Plenary Theatre at Monash University Malaysia, the forum, titled Responsible Leadership in Asia: A Case Dialogue on Practice and Impact, brought together business leaders, academics, and sustainability advocates to examine how companies can scale globally while maintaining responsible governance.

The recognition marks the latest milestone for Li, a previous recipient of the Responsible Business Leader accolade (ACES Awards 2024) and Entrepreneur of the Year (ACES Awards 2025). Under his leadership, Letright has emerged as one of China’s premier outdoor furniture exporters, operating in over 70 countries.

Speaking at the dialogue, Li emphasized that responsible leadership should be an industry-wide standard rather than a niche competitive advantage. “I welcome competition because responsible business leadership should continue expanding across the industry,” said Ren Li. “The market is large enough for everyone. What matters more is building businesses that grow sustainably and responsibly over the long term.”

Moderated by Associate Professor Dr. Esther Chong of Monash University Malaysia’s School of Business, the discussion explored ethical decision-making across global supply chains. “Ren Li’s journey demonstrates that profitability and principled leadership can reinforce one another,” noted Dr. Chong.

Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Institute and CEO of MORS Group, stated that the fellowship reflects the organization’s mission to champion ethical leadership. “Ren Li represents a new generation of leaders who understand that accountability, resilience, and purpose are central to long-term success,” she said.

The dialogue successfully bridged academic insight with real-world executive experience, offering a closer look at applying responsible principles amid growing global scrutiny. The event concluded with a networking luncheon for representatives from academia and the international business community.