Net migration gain of 24,200 – International migration: March 2026 – Stats NZ news story and information release

14 May 2026

New Zealand had a net migration gain of 24,200 in the March 2026 year, up from a net gain of 14,000 in the March 2025 year, according to provisional estimates released by Stats NZ today.

“Net migration was up in the March 2026 year compared with the previous year, mainly due to fewer people departing long term, although arrivals rose slightly,” international migration statistics spokesperson Bryan Downes said.

The net migration gain of 24,200 in the March 2026 year was made up of 135,500 migrant arrivals and 111,300 migrant departures. This compares with 134,300 migrant arrivals and a provisional record 120,300 migrant departures in the March 2025 year.

New Zealand had an average net migration gain of 31,400 in the March years 2002 to 2025. Outcomes-based migration estimates start from the January 2001 month.