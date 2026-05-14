Family comes first for Black Fern moving to Australia

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz

Black Ferns front rower Tanya Kalounivale has hit pause on her rugby career in New Zealand after deciding to move to Australia.

Kalounivale played 29 Tests for New Zealand since making her debut in 2022.

The 27-year-old played for Waikato since 2017 and for Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki since 2021.

Kalounivale said she was pausing her rugby ambitions in New Zealand to focus on family.

“I’ll absolutely miss my teammates and the Black Ferns environment, but family comes first, so it was an easy decision in the end to head move to Australia,” she said in a NZR statement.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and won’t be giving up on my rugby ambitions, but for now that’s not going to be possible in New Zealand.”

NZR head of women’s high performance Hannah Porter wished Kalounivale well.

“From a rugby point of view we would have loved for Tanya to have extended her contract with New Zealand Rugby, but we fully understand her decision to move to Australia and support her family.

“We wish her all the best and hope to see her back on a rugby field soon.”

Kalounivale last played for the Black Ferns in the Pacific Four Series in April.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand