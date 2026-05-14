Visitor arrivals up in March – International travel: March 2026 – Stats NZ news story and information release

14 May 2026

Visitor arrivals to New Zealand totalled 358,900 in March 2026, up 47,100 (15 percent) compared with March 2025, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

“The 358,900 visitor arrivals in March 2026 were the highest for a March month since 2019,” international travel statistics spokesperson Bryan Downes said.

There were 378,300 visitor arrivals in March 2019. The record for a March month is 388,300, in 2018.

The largest increases in March 2026, compared with March 2025, were in visitors from: