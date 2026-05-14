Too Easy Meals brand Crumbed Chicken and Gravy recalled in Timaru due to possible presence of clear plastic

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Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Presbyterian Support Services (South Canterbury) in its recall of Too Easy Meals brand Crumbed Chicken and Gravy (350 g) due to the possible presence of foreign matter.

“The concern with these crumbed chicken and gravy meals available in Timaru and online is that they could contain clear hard plastic,” says New Zealand Food Safety acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop.

“If you have any Too Easy Meals brand Crumbed Chicken and Gravy meals produced between 2 April 2026 and 4 May 2026 and with best-before dates of 2 April 2027 to 4 May 2027, don’t eat them. Customers should contact Presbyterian Support Services (South Canterbury) for a full refund.”

The affected products are sold at:

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated injury, and the products have not been exported.

Visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for up-to-date information and photographs of the affected product.

Too Easy Meals brand Crumbed Chicken and Gravy

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will work with Presbyterian Support Services (South Canterbury) to understand how this happened and prevent its recurrence,” says Ms Bishop.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the New Zealand Food Safety food recall page.

MIL OSI