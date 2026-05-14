Greenpeace New study: nitrate in drinking water linked to stomach cancer risk

Source: Greenpeace



. Greenpeace Aotearoa says it’s yet more reason to lower New Zealand’s nitrate limits, following studies that have linked low-level nitrate to risks of bowel cancer, dementia, and pre-term birth. A new Danish study has linked elevated levels of nitrate in drinking water to an increased risk of stomach cancer . Greenpeace Aotearoa says it’s yet more reason to lower New Zealand’s nitrate limits, following studies that have linked low-level nitrate to risks of bowel cancer, dementia, and pre-term birth.

Greenpeace freshwater campaigner Will Appelbe says, “This adds to a mountain of scientific research that indicates potential health risks associated with nitrate levels much lower than New Zealand’s legal limits.

“From bowel cancer and preterm birth, to potential risks of dementia and now stomach cancer, it’s clear that this is a very real risk for New Zealanders, and the Coalition Government is failing to address it adequately.”

Greenpeace will be running free drinking water testing for nitrate contamination in Southland this weekend, as part of a long-standing programme to ensure that New Zealanders have access to information about what’s in their drinking water.

The organisation will be at the Mataura Community Centre from 10am-4pm on Friday; Ōtautau Primary School from 10am-4pm on Saturday; and Lumsden Hall from 10am-3pm on Sunday.

Appelbe says that far too many New Zealanders are exposed to potentially unsafe levels of nitrate, with many not even knowing that there is a risk at all.

“We’re talking about people’s basic health and wellbeing here. Everybody, no matter where they live, should have access to clean, safe drinking water. Right now in New Zealand, that’s not the case, and it’s shameful that as a nation, we’ve let things get this bad.

“Rather than tackling nitrate at the source – the intensive dairy industry and the overuse of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser – successive Governments have chosen to sit back and watch as this crisis gets worse. Now we must deal with the results of decades of inaction.”

Greenpeace is calling on the Government to lower the nitrate limit, and regulate the intensive dairy industry to prevent further nitrate contamination.

“The Government must act now to lower the nitrate limit in line with current health science, and prevent further nitrate contamination by phasing out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use and reducing the size of the dairy herd.”