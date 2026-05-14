Education – Critical care for future nurses: backing ākonga when it matters most

Source: Whitireia and WelTec



In recognition of International Nurses Day, Whitireia and WelTec is shining a spotlight on the journey of nursing ākonga (students), and the support helping them overcome barriers and stay focused on their future in healthcare.

Nursing study can be demanding, both academically and personally and we recognise that success depends on more than just classroom learning, says Dr Tania Mullane, Programme Manager for the Bachelor of Nursing Pacific. “Through strong pastoral and cultural care, and a wide range of learner support services, ākonga are backed every step of the way – from their first day through to graduation and into the workforce,” she says.

That support is being strengthened even further through a partnership with the Southern Cross Health Trust. In 2026, nine Southern Cross Nursing Scholarships have been awarded across the Whitireia and WelTec Bachelor of Nursing Māori, Bachelor of Nursing Pacific, and Bachelor of Nursing programmes. First-year ākonga also have their clinical uniforms and footwear covered, helping take some of the pressure off when starting out.

For many ākonga, the journey into nursing is shaped by a strong sense of purpose. Teresa Buddle, a second-year Bachelor of Nursing ākonga and single parent of three, returned to study after putting her dream on hold.

“It hasn’t been easy coming back to study while raising a family, but it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. Support like this has taken a significant pressure off and helped me stay focused on becoming a nurse who can give back and care for others,” she says.

Second-year Bachelor of Nursing Pacific ākonga Alana Nia, who is Samoan, Tokelauan and Cook Islands Māori, is driven by her desire to serve her community. “Financial pressure can be tough, so this kind of support means I can focus more on my studies and on becoming someone who makes a real difference for my patients and the people around me,” she says.

For third-year Bachelor of Nursing Māori ākonga Maira-Lynn (Tomairangi) Davies, the journey reflects both personal transformation and hope for her whānau. After leaving school at 14, she is now on track to become the first in her whānau to graduate from tertiary study. “Getting to this point means everything – not just for me, but for my tamariki. I want to show them that it’s never too late to change your path and build a better future,” she says.

Her experiences have shaped the kind of nurse she intends to be. “I want to be someone who truly listens and stands up for people. Everyone deserves to feel heard, especially when it comes to their health.”

As Whitireia and WelTec, and the wider sector, marked International Nurses Day on 12 May, this partnership highlights the importance of investing in ākonga and ensuring the next generation of nurses is well supported and ready to step into the workforce.

Congratulations to the 2026 Whitireia and WelTec Southern Cross Scholarship recipients:

– Gina Parkinson | Year 1, Bachelor of Nursing Māori

– Tiffany Tapa | Year 2, Bachelor of Nursing Māori

– Maira-Lynn (Tomairangi) Davies | Year 3, Bachelor of Nursing Māori

– Malaea En | Year 1, Bachelor of Nursing Pacific

– Alana Nia | Year 2, Bachelor of Nursing Pacific

– Paige Raemaki | Year 3, Bachelor of Nursing Pacific

– Safaa Al Abdullah | Year 1, Bachelor of Nursing

– Teresa Buddle | Year 2, Bachelor of Nursing

– Chika Azolukwan | Year 3, Bachelor of Nursing